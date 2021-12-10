No injuries in semi truck crash on I-96 in Howell, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured in a semi truck crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on I-96.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 2 p.m. on the eastbound side of I-96 near the rest area in Howell Township.

The collision caused the eastbound lanes to be closed down to only one lane for about an hour.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

