New store aims to curb homelessness in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new store opened their doors for the first time Friday morning. It’s owned by an organization called Cardboard Profits.

Their goal is to curb homelessness in the Lansing community. It’s a one-stop-shop for the many needs of that community.

The founder of Cardboard Prophets tells News 10 this free-tail store is also about restoring a sense of dignity for those in need.

Related: AG Nessel encouraging communities to register for opioid settlements

Customers can walk in, look around and pick up what they need just like any other store. It’s stocked with things like food, clothing, diapers, personal care items and toys for kids. Once shoppers collect their items, they go up to the register.

Founder Mike Karl says that treating this like any other store in the mall was important to their mission.

“This gives them an opportunity to dignify their need,” Karl said. “To meet their need, literally walk out of the mall with a shopping bag just like any other shopper and be unnoticed and still have that need met.”

The first one hundred customers today also received an elf on the shelf.

If you’d like to help Cardboard Profits, they have a list of needed items the public can purchase and donate available here.

More: Lansing may have a new GM plant on the way

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.