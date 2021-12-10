Nessel encouraging communities to register for opioid settlements

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is urging local governments across the state to register and take part in two historic opioid settlements.

The first settlement was with Johnson and Johnson, the second was with the three largest pharmaceutical distributors in the US: Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

The settlements, if agreed upon and adopted, will provide significant funds for abatement of the opioid epidemic and will impose transformative changes in the way the settling defendants conduct their business.

In August, the state formally signed on to the national settlements, after they were announced in July.

The AG’s office says the settlement money is not guaranteed and communities will only see that money if they register by Jan. 2.

“The defendants in the settlement have set up a participation-based structure, where the state receives more money if more folks participate,” said Matt Walker, Assistant Attorney General. “As a base payment, we would receive 55% of an allocation, but the rest is really made up by participation incentives. So, the more communities that participate, the more money the state would receive.”

Those payouts could bring nearly $800 million to Michigan over the next 18 years.

The AG’s office says the settlement money is not guaranteed and communities will only see that money if they register by Jan. 2.

Based on the terms of the settlement, there are 277 local units of government, identified as subdivisions in the settlement agreement, that are eligible to participate in Michigan.

Each of Michigan’s counties are part of that 277 total. Other municipalities are eligible if:

the municipality is currently litigating against the defendants; or

the municipality has a population of 10,000 people or more.

“I encourage all of our state’s eligible municipalities to register for this historic settlement,” Nessel said. “This funding would support ongoing prevention and treatment efforts across the state, and I have long argued that much-needed financial support should be coming from those who created this crisis—not the communities suffering through it. Participation is vital to better equip those communities to address the crisis head-on.”

A breakdown of how the money is to be spent on opioid treatment and prevention can be found HERE.

Background

State negotiations were led by Attorneys General Josh Stein (NC), Herbert Slatery (TN), and the attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The agreement in principle was reached by all parties in October of 2019 and the parties have since been working on the specifics of the settlement.

Funding Overview

The three distributors collectively will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years.

Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years with up to $3.7 billion paid during the first three years.

The total funding distributed will be determined by the overall degree of participation by both litigating and non-litigating state and local governments.

The substantial majority of the money is to be spent on opioid treatment and prevention.

Each state’s share of the funding has been determined by agreement among the states using a formula that takes into account the population of the state along with the impact of the crisis on the state - the number of overdose deaths, the number of residents with substance use disorder, and the number of opioids prescribed.

Injunctive Relief Overview

The injunctive relief requires Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, through court orders, to:

Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.

Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.

Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.

Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders.

Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.

Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.

Requires Johnson & Johnson, through court orders, to:

Stop selling opioids.

Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.

Not lobby on activities related to opioids.

Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.