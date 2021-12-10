In My View: National Signing Day should be on one day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College football recruit signing day is next Wednesday and the NCAA is strongly considering eliminating this date -- I fully agree.

It used to be recruits were signed only in February but now with two dates, schools scramble to fire and hire coaches in December ahead of the first signing day. It creates chaos, as it did this year and I think the February date would calm things down greatly.

So yes, eliminate the football signing date in December ASAP and if another date is added, get it far away from the end of the regular season and the bowl games.

