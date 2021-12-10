Most US mumps cases in people who are vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States is seeing an uptick in cases of mumps, even though most people are vaccinated against the disease.

Now researchers are starting to debate if a third dose of the mumps vaccine is needed. Mumps in children became rare after vaccines became available in the 1960′s, but since 2016, cases have been on the rise. A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 94% of those cases from 2007 to 2019 are in children and young adults who got vaccinated.

“The more important thing about vaccines apart from eliminating illness, but also making the severity of the illness a lot less,” said Dr. Nike Shoyinka, Ingham County Medical Director.

The mumps vaccine is part of the childhood vaccination series. Researchers are still trying to figure out why we are seeing more cases. One reason could be that fewer people are exposed to the wild virus.

Dr. Shoyinka said it’s kind of like meeting someone you haven’t seen for several years.

“If you see that friend now, you might remember like ‘Hey, are you so and so?’ The response is quite different from someone you see at work every day,” said Dr. Shoyinka.

Researchers also suggest we could see waning immunity and different variants of the mumps virus.

They are looking to see if a booster shot will be needed. Dr. Shoyinka said this doesn’t mean parents should be worried.

“It is definitely reducing the severity of illness. We’re not having kids end up severely ill and in the hospital with a brain infection,” said Dr. Shoyinka.

She encourages parents to get their kids vaccinated.

The health department said many children are still behind on their regular vaccines.

The mumps vaccine also protects against measles and rubella.

The CDC recommends kids 12 to 15 months to get the first dose and the second dose for 4 to 6 years olds.

