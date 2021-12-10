Advertisement

Modern Woodmen of America explains the importance of insuring children

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We recently got the chance to talk to Kyle Grice, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, about some important financial decisions when it comes to our most precious asset, our children.

Learn more about why getting insurance on children while they are young and healthy, can help guarantee insurability before life happens. Check out the video for more information.

