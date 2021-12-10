Modern Woodmen of America explains the importance of insuring children

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We recently got the chance to talk to Kyle Grice, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, about some important financial decisions when it comes to our most precious asset, our children.

Learn more about why getting insurance on children while they are young and healthy, can help guarantee insurability before life happens. Check out the video for more information.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.