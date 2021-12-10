Advertisement

Michigan-made product keeping people warm this season

By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We all know Mid-Michigan winters can we brutal, so a local company came up with a way to keep you warm this winter season.

Yooper Chook was created by a seamstress when her brothers asked her to help keep them warm in blowing snow.

The idea began to spread with a lot of people wanting one of these warm hats with several versions available now, its been keeping people warm since 2009.

