Lansing may have a new GM plant on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the demand for electric vehicles grows, so does the demand for the parts needed to make them. This may benefit Lansing in the near future.

Ultium Cells, a joint venture between car maker GM and cell phone maker LG, was formed in 2019 to manufacture battery cells for electric vehicles. They opened one facility in Ohio, the success of which resulted in a second facility in Spring Hill, Tn in April of 2021. Now, growing demand for electric vehicles means a third manufacturing plant may be coming to Lansing.

Monday, Ultium Cells will formally request the City of Lansing approve construction of a plant in the city.

“Lansing is the perfect location for future investment from General Motors and Ultium, and I will do all I can to win this new battery plant and bring these jobs and economic opportunities here,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “... I will work closely with our regional partners in Delta Twp, LEAP, the Board of Water & Light, the Governor and others to put forth the best possible plan to land this incredible opportunity right here in Lansing.”

If the plant is approved, Ultium official estimate investing significantly in the project, with 750 full time jobs created in the first year of operation, and 1,700 full time jobs created after five years of operation.

“I have sent resolutions to City Council to be approved, and I know that my City Council partners will join in pushing for these important jobs for our city as well,” Schor said. “Creating these good-paying jobs, billions in economic investment, and many jobs to build and support this new battery plant would be transformational for the Lansing region.”

