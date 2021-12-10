Advertisement

Kentucky sheriff accused of assaulting a teenage girl arrested

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A sheriff in Kentucky was arrested after being accused of assaulting a teenage girl while breaking up a fight between two players during a high school basketball game.

According to WKYT, Brent Lynch, who is a part of the Owsley County High School coaching staff and also Owsley County sheriff, is facing a fourth-degree assault charge.

In a video of the fight, punches were thrown. Then you can see coaches and people from the bleachers run onto the court. That includes Lynch.

School officials said the teams were separated immediately, and one player from each team was ejected at the time.

The Osley County superintendent said Lynch has been suspended for one game, and both teams have suspended four student-athletes for two games.

WKYT said this is the second time Lynch has been involved in an incident at a basketball game. He was involved in a heated exchange with a fan during a boys basketball game in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing. A 17-year-old...
Teen dead after shooting at Cedar and Miller
Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County
Police investigate a potential threat at the campus of Plymouth, Canton and Salem high schools...
All Plymouth-Canton Community Schools to be closed Friday following threat, lockdown
There are more than 530 Trader Joe's grocery stores worldwide.
Trader Joe’s to move forward with Meridian Township development plans
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
$100M lawsuit filed by family of Oxford shooting victim

Latest News

Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in...
Michael Nesmith of The Monkees dies at age 78
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
LIVE: Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Attorneys: Former NFL player Glenn Foster was found dead in police cruiser at Ala. medical facility
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his team after the Big Ten championship NCAA...
Jim Harbaugh is AP Coach of the Year
'In his final days, Bob made it clear that he was deeply concerned about the threat to American...
Biden: Dole spoke of threats to democracy