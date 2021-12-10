Jim Harbaugh is AP Coach of the Year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been named Coach of the Year by The Associated Press. He is the first Big Ten coach to earn the honor since Penn State’s Joe Paterno in 2005, and the first Michigan coach to win the award, presented by Regions Bank.

Harbaugh is in his seventh season as head football coach in Ann Arbor. He coached the team to a 2-4 finish in the Big Ten in the shortened 2020 season.

Coming in second was Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell. Third place was Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker placed fourth. Late last month, Tucker was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Harbaugh received 22 of the 53 first-place votes and 103 points from a panel of AP Top 25 voters. Fickell received 16 first-place votes and 8 points.

Following his first losing season, he took a pay cut having his buyout reduced, giving the school better leverage if this season failed to meet expectations.

Instead, Harbaugh had a statement year at Michigan, defeating Ohio State for the first time since 2011, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the biggest rivalry in all of college sports. The lone loss for the Wolverines came in East Lansing when the Spartans prevailed, 37-33.

The win over the Buckeyes launched the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis where they dominated the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, 42-3. The Big Ten title is the Wolverines’ league-leading 43rd and the team’s first since the conference since 2011 when it switched to the two-division alignment.

“I love this team. I love this ‘21 team,” Harbaugh said following the championship win. “They’ve got a bounce in their step every day. They’ve got a smile on their face. They’ve worked incredibly hard.”

Michigan finished the season ranked No. 2 in the country, behind Alabama, with the University of Georgia Bulldogs at No. 3 and Fickell’s Bearcats at No. 4.

Earlier this week, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was named a finalist for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, joining Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The last defensive player to win the Heisman? Charles Woodson, with the 1997 Lloyd Carr-led Rose Bowl-winning Wolverines.

This year’s Heisman Trophy winner will be announced during a televised ceremony presented by Nissan that will air Saturday (Dec. 11) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) faces No. 3 Georgia (12-1) in its first College Football Playoff appearance on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.