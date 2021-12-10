First case of Omicron detected in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While health officials do believe that omicron is more transmissible than original strains of COVID-19. They don’t believe cases are any more severe than the delta variant.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said your best bet is a vaccine.

“Get your booster when it’s time for your booster,” Vail said. “Make sure you’re doing your best to follow some common sense safety protocols. Don’t go out when you’re sick, don’t go to work when you’re sick, wash your hands.”

The new variant in Michigan comes as the state continues struggling with hospital capacity. Wednesday, the state reported 4,400 COVID positive patients in hospitals.

