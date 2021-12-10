Advertisement

First case of Omicron detected in Michigan

COVID-19
COVID-19(WILX)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While health officials do believe that omicron is more transmissible than original strains of COVID-19. They don’t believe cases are any more severe than the delta variant.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said your best bet is a vaccine.

“Get your booster when it’s time for your booster,” Vail said. “Make sure you’re doing your best to follow some common sense safety protocols. Don’t go out when you’re sick, don’t go to work when you’re sick, wash your hands.”

The new variant in Michigan comes as the state continues struggling with hospital capacity. Wednesday, the state reported 4,400 COVID positive patients in hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing. A 17-year-old...
Teen killed, infant among 3 injured in Lansing shooting
Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County
Police investigate a potential threat at the campus of Plymouth, Canton and Salem high schools...
All Plymouth-Canton Community Schools to be closed Friday following threat, lockdown
There are more than 530 Trader Joe's grocery stores worldwide.
Trader Joe’s to move forward with Meridian Township development plans
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
$100M lawsuit filed by family of Oxford shooting victim

Latest News

The Michigan Attorney General's Office is urging local governments across the state to register...
Nessel encouraging communities to register for opioid settlements
COVID-19
Health officials confirm first case of omicron variant in Michigan
COVID-19 cases are climbing across the state leave hospitals filling up quickly.
More Michigan hospitals in need of help as COVID-19 cases climb
The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases