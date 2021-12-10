First Alert Weather Day continues for Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A strong system moving into the Great Lakes region will bring wind and rain to Mid-Michigan and that has prompted a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.

Most of Friday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s by late afternoon. During the evening, rain will move in from the southwest as a strong system races towards the Great Lakes region.

Rain will continue overnight and there could be a few thunderstorms mixed in as well. There is the chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm tonight, mainly south of the Lansing area. Those storms could bring strong wind gusts with them as well. Most of the rain/storms will wrap up by morning.

Temperatures overnight will rise into the 50s and then a cold front crashes through the area Saturday morning and that will drop temperatures into the 30s by the evening. A few scattered rain showers are possible most of Saturday but will changeover to snow showers as temperatures fall. Any snow accumulation will be light.

As for the winds on Saturday. Strong wind gusts will develop in the morning and continue into the afternoon. Wind gusts of 40-50+ mph are expected so some tree damage and power outages are possible. This has prompted the First Alert Weather Day for Saturday. The winds will diminish tomorrow night.

By Sunday, the weather will be much quieter with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. Most of next week is dry too with a big warm-up and near record warm temperatures by midweek.

