Eaton Rapids native a promising talent on MSU’s wrestling team

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Eaton Rapids native is a rising sophomore on the Michigan State wrestling team. He just got his first winning decision over a top-ten opponent last week, something that isn’t easy to do.

But there’s more to him than just success on the mat.

When your name is Caleb Fish, you have to put that name to good use. He’s a wrestler who’s skill goes way beyond the name.

“I’ve been in this room since I was little because another wrestling club, Rampage, used to wrestle in here,” Fish said. “I’m very familiar with this room.”

It was almost meant to be. From a young age he knew he had to take his hyper energy and put it into something else. Wrestling was the answer.

Fish said, “I was a little stronger than kids my age, so I kind of assumed it was a good place for me. I had played baseball and other sports but wrestling seemed to stick.”

In wrestling they say you don’t want to be a ‘floppy fish,’ meaning you don’t want to get thrown around easily. Well, Caleb has worked to be everything but that.

A two-time state champion and four-time all-state wrestler in high school led him 23 miles up the road from Eaton Rapids to East Lansing, where he’s already found success in his first two seasons.

Fish said, “I’m usually pretty good at catching people. I capitalize on mistakes.”

He’s found his place in the green and white, both through his skill and his personality. A place that’s been all too familiar from a young age.

Fish said, “I definitely walk in here and reminisce a lot. Walk right in and picture myself when I was little. It is pretty cool.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.