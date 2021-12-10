Advertisement

Dobie Road at Grand River Avenue to close Saturday

The road is expected to reopen at 11 a.m.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Dobie Road in Meridian Township will closed Saturday morning to install a left-turn traffic signal and video detection system.

The road will be closed at Grand River Avenue at 6 a.m. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $90,000 for the signal project. The road is expected to reopen at 11 a.m.

