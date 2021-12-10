Advertisement

Creative Wellness can help relieve your stress throughout the year

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s been a stressful time for many people over the last year and a half and with the holidays here, lots of people are feeling even more stress. We recently got the chance to talk to Irene Savoyat, the co-owner of Creative Wellness in East Lansing, about the services they provide to help relieve people’s stress.

We also learned more about the different types of customers that visit Creative Wellness and why purchasing a gift card to Creative Wellness this holiday season could be the perfect gift for someone you know that is dealing with a lot of stress.

Creative Wellness is today’s sponsor of the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways! You can enter to win here.

CREATIVE WELLNESS