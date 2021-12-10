Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 11,783 new cases, 235 deaths over past two days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID cases are still on the rise. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported another 11,783 cases and 235 deaths Friday, averaging 5,892 cases per day over the last two days.

The deaths include 151 identified during a Vital Records review.

The first confirmed case of the omicron variant was found Thursday in Kent County.

State totals now sit at 1,380,324 cases and 25,080 deaths since the pandemic began.

Testing has risen to an average 55,000 diagnostic tests over the past two days, with the positivity rate being 16% as of Dec. 10.

Hospitals continue to feel the pressure of the surge. As of Friday, Michigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed cases is currently 4,502.

Ingham County reported 245 new cases and 7 deaths, bringing its total to 33,569 cases and 518 deaths.

Jackson County reported 205 new cases and 5 deaths, bringing its total to 24,327 cases and 381 deaths.

Clinton County reported 61 new cases and 2 deaths, bringing its total to 9,163 confirmed cases and 134 deaths.

Eaton County reported 114 new cases and 3 deaths, bringing its total to 14,553 cases and 279 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 79 new cases and no deaths, bringing its total to 9,814 cases and 148 deaths

Hillsdale County reported 122 new cases and four deaths, bringing its total to 7,058 cases and 150 deaths.

Ionia County reported 122 new cases and no deaths, bringing its total to 11,173 cases and 124 deaths.

