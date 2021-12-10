Advertisement

Cedar and Miller shut down, police on scene

Police have not confirmed if there is an active threat to the area.
Police are at the intersection of Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing as they investigate a car...
Police are at the intersection of Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing as they investigate a car that crashed into a curb.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police and an ambulance are at the intersection of Miller Road and Cedar Street in Lansing.

A car crashed into the curb at the intersection early Friday morning.

News 10 has confirmed that one person is dead. Police continue to search the area and ask the public to avoid the intersection.

