Cedar and Miller shut down, police on scene

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police and an ambulance are at the intersection of Miller Road and Cedar Street in Lansing.

A car crashed into the curb at the intersection early Friday morning.

News 10 has confirmed that one person is dead. Police continue to search the area and ask the public to avoid the intersection.

