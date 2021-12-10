Can a school district be liable in gun violence in Michigan?

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The parents of a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the neck at Oxford High School filed two lawsuits seeking $100 million each against the school district Thursday.

The lawsuits allege the violence on Nov. 30 could have been prevented and that school officials failed to protect the students.

The family is represented by attorney Geoffrey Fieger. The lawsuits were filed against the district, the superintendent, the principal and others connected to to the shooting.

“The administrators, the counselors, the teachers at oxford high school bare responsibility,” Fieger said.

The lawsuits are the first known civil suits filed in connection with the shooting. What is a school’s responsibility in managing these type of situations?

Renalia DuBose, an associate law professor at Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School, said the principal should have ordered a search of the suspected shooter when he was sent to the office the morning of the shooting.

“Schools owe students a duty of care,” DuBose said. “And they must behave reasonably in that duty of car.”

DuBose has been a public educator for 30 years. She’s done everything from teaching high school to taking on the role of an assistant superintendent. She said schools have a legal duty to take every precautions necessary -- especially a search -- when faced with a threat from students.

“The United States Supreme Court held in 1985 that school administrators do not need probable cause to search a student,” DuBose said. “The student was brought in. Reasonably, they should have searched that student. They did not do that.”

“I am sure that the individuals who confronted the alleged shooter are probably going over and over in their heads, wondering could they have done more? Should they have done more?” asked Joshua Cowen, an education policy professor at MSU.

Some argue that teachers should be equipped with weapons to fight back in these types of tragedies, but Cowen said that’s a big ask. He said teachers already have too much on their plates and do it all for very little compensation.

“This is not a playground fight where kids get in a fist fight or slap each other --this is violence. This is murder. This is a serious public health threat,” Cowen said. “Nobody who has ever been inside of a school for any given amount of time could look at that scenario and say, ‘Yes. That’s a reasonable policy solution to expect educators to have to deal with this and to be the security force in addition to the educating workforce.’”

According to DuBose, the district will likely have to prove they acted reasonable when choosing not to search the suspected shooter’s backpack before they sent him back to class just before the fatal shooting.

Fieger said he believes the district is staying silent under advice from its legal counsel. Fieger also represented Michael and Vonda Shoels, who lost their 18-year-old son in the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

