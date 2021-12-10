Another Big Award For Hutchinson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson has been named the winner of the Chicago Tribune’s silver football award that goes annually to the Big Ten’s most valuable player. It is determined by a vote of the 14 league coaches. Hutchinson is already the Big Ten’s defensive player and defensive lineman of the year. He will be in New York Saturday night with three others, all finalists for the Heisman Trophy which will be presented shortly before 9 o’clock.

