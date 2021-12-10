Advertisement

Another Big Award For Hutchinson

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should be strongly considered for the Heisman Trophy after he had three sacks, setting a single-season record for college football team, in a win over Ohio State that put the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game and national title race. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson has been named the winner of the Chicago Tribune’s silver football award that goes annually to the Big Ten’s most valuable player. It is determined by a vote of the 14 league coaches. Hutchinson is already the Big Ten’s defensive player and defensive lineman of the year. He will be in New York Saturday night with three others, all finalists for the Heisman Trophy which will be presented shortly before 9 o’clock.

