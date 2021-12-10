Advertisement

Alcohol not believed to be factor in fatal 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County, police say

Police say driver a red light
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A woman died Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision in Charlotte.

Original Story: Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Lansing Road and Packard Highway. Police said the initial investigation revealed a driver traveling southbound on Lansing Road ran a red light. City authorities said three vehicles -- an SUV, a box truck and a pickup truck -- were involved in the collision.

The driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle by Charlotte fire crews and the driver of the box truck had minor injuries and was able to exit the vehicle himself.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the woman as Nola Vantyle, a 68-year-old woman from Charlotte.

Police said that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Lansing Road and Packard Highway were closed as authorities investigated the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

