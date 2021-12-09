Advertisement

Trader Joe’s to move forward with Meridian Township development plans

There are more than 530 Trader Joe's grocery stores worldwide.
There are more than 530 Trader Joe's grocery stores worldwide.(waff)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Trader Joe’s could soon call Meridian Township home.

The Meridian Township Supervisor confirmed to News 10 Wednesday night that the zoning board approved a variance to allow the grocery store chain to move forward with development plans. The company now has to submit building plans for the township to approve.

The Trader Joe’s will potentially be placed across the road from the Whole Foods Market on Grand River Avenue.

It’s currently unknown what will happen to the business currently in that space.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Police investigate shooting between vehicles in Lansing
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Authorities investigate assault, shooting outside Mason
Crime scene tape
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal 3-vehicle collision
The other two students were not arrested.
17-year-old boy arrested, accused of bringing gun to Lansing Everett High School

Latest News

Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County
Police are looking two people for question in retail fraud cases in Meridian Township.
Meridian Township police seek 2 in retail fraud cases
Brandon Martin
Lansing Police Department seeks missing 14-year-old boy
Michigan State Capitol Building
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to cut taxes for veterans with disabilities