Trader Joe’s to move forward with Meridian Township development plans

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Trader Joe’s could soon call Meridian Township home.

The Meridian Township Supervisor confirmed to News 10 Wednesday night that the zoning board approved a variance to allow the grocery store chain to move forward with development plans. The company now has to submit building plans for the township to approve.

The Trader Joe’s will potentially be placed across the road from the Whole Foods Market on Grand River Avenue.

It’s currently unknown what will happen to the business currently in that space.

