Supporting the Salvation Army with Champion Automotive Group

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s easier than ever to support the Salvation Army this holiday season. This year, the Salvation Army has a “tap to pay” on the kettle to make it convenient to donate. Plus, there are QR codes that you can scan with your telephone to make a donation.

Studio 10 was ‘On the Road’ at Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Lansing, ringing the bell with Matt Botsford, the general manager and learning more about how your donations help the Salvation Army.

