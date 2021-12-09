Plymouth-Canton high schools on lockdown while police investigate possible threat

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WILX) - All three Plymouth-Canton high schools are locked down as police investigate a possible threat.

The investigation includes police from Canton, Plymouth and Plymouth Township. They said that school dismissal has been delayed and all buildings are locked down until the investigation is complete. This means that students will not be released and the parking lot and surrounding roads are blocked.

“All three high schools at Plymouth-Canton Educational Park are in a lockdown at this time,” School officials wrote in a message to parents. “Police and security staff are investigating a potential threat and we will communicate with you as soon as we have more information. Please do not go to the P-CEP campus, as no vehicles will be allowed to enter.”

Officials have asked parents not to go to the campus, and police have asked everyone to refrain from calling these police departments to keep the lines clear for emergencies.

