Pacers and Raptors Struggling With Covid Issues

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors canceled today’s practices, citing an abundance of caution because of COVID-19 protocols. Both teams made the announcements on Twitter. Indiana has already won twice this week - beating Washington on Monday and routing the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Pacers guard Justin Holiday hasn’t played since entering the health and safety protocols on Nov. 30. The Raptors have said everybody on their roster is fully vaccinated.

