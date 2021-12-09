Oxford school staff set to return, start trauma training

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Teachers at Oxford High School will be returning to school just over a week after the deadly shooting that killed four students.

School leaders are looking to slowly return to normal.

On Thursday, the teachers and staff at Oxford High School will be coming back to the school, but it won’t be a full day of classes just yet. Teachers will be receiving trauma response training first.

Friday kindergarten through 8th graders will have a half-day.

Monday will bring a full day back to class.

The district is calling it a soft opening. Along with getting those students readjusted, the investigation of the shooting continues.

15-year-old Ethan Crumbley is being charged with 24 counts, including four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism causing death. He is charged as an adult. His parents, James, 45, and Jennifer, 43, are also being charged. They each face four charges of involuntary manslaughter.

The district turned down Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s offer to investigate the events leading up to the shooting, instead using a private security firm.

However, Nessel says she still wants to work with the families in Oxford.

“Meetings will involve me personally, I’m going to go out to Oxford and I’m going to talk to as many people there who will sit down and talk to me,” Nessel said. “I plan to have meeting after meeting after meeting to get as much information as possible.”

Read more: Michigan attorney general will review Oxford school shooting

When talking about the plan to bring kids back to the classroom, the school district is saying it is vital to students’ mental health to come back to the learning environment as early as possible.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.