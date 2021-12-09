Owner of art studio where Crumbleys were arrested cooperating, Oakland County police will investigate mobile devices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police say Andrzej Sikora, the artist who’s studio James and Jennifer Crumbley were found, is cooperating.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, who face involuntary manslaughter counts, were found early Saturday inside a Detroit commercial building. The couple’s attorneys have said they didn’t intend to flee, countering authorities who accused them of eluding capture for their alleged role in a school shooting that left four students dead. Their 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes.

Now, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says that Sikora is cooperating with their investigation.

“We have in our possession two cell phones, two tablets and one computer which are being forensically examined and could take up to 10 days to complete,” Undersheriff Michael McCabe told News 10. “[Sikora] has cooperated with our investigation.”

The investigation continues as the wounded are still recovering physically. A 17-year-old student at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-Oakland, was removed from the ICU today and moved to a standard room. She will remain there for 4-6 weeks to rehabilitate.

Friday, Oxford is scheduled to restart classes.

