Advertisement

No injuries reported in Wheatfield Township house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Two dogs and a cat rescued from fire at home in Wheatfield Township.
Two dogs and a cat rescued from fire at home in Wheatfield Township.(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments were called to the area of Holt and Williamston roads in Wheatfield Township for a house fire Thursday morning.

The house is located on Holt Road. News 10 crews on the scene said the fire appeared to have been quickly contained, but it caused extensive damage. NEISA officials said 35-40% of the home was damaged.

There were no deaths as a result of the fire. Two dogs and a cat were rescued, and it’s believed that the homeowner was not home when the fire began.

Mason Fire Department, Fowlerville Fire Department and NEISA were on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County
There are more than 530 Trader Joe's grocery stores worldwide.
Trader Joe’s to move forward with Meridian Township development plans
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
$100M lawsuit filed by family of Oxford shooting victim

Latest News

asdfdsfafds
Studio 10 Tidbit
sdafsdfasdsdf
Fabianos
sadvadsvsdv
Holiday Park Zooms
sdavadvs
The Salvation Army Live Different Ways To Support
sdafsdafdsfsdf
The Salvation Army Live Donate