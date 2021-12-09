No injuries reported in Wheatfield Township house fire

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments were called to the area of Holt and Williamston roads in Wheatfield Township for a house fire Thursday morning.

The house is located on Holt Road. News 10 crews on the scene said the fire appeared to have been quickly contained, but it caused extensive damage. NEISA officials said 35-40% of the home was damaged.

There were no deaths as a result of the fire. Two dogs and a cat were rescued, and it’s believed that the homeowner was not home when the fire began.

Mason Fire Department, Fowlerville Fire Department and NEISA were on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

