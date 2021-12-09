New proposal would limit high-capacity magazines in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new proposal would limit people across the state from buying new high-capacity magazines for their guns.

Michigan Senate Bills 785 and 786 and House Bills 5627 and 5628 were introduced Thursday, nine days after the fatal shooting at Oxford High School.

Officials said the proposal isn’t to infringe on anyone’s rights, but instead to promote safety.

“It doesn’t take your guns away and it saves lives,” said Sen. Rosemary Bayer, (D) Beverly Hills.

Sen. Bayer introduced the bill which would ban people from buying magazines that hold more than 10 bullets.

Under the proposal, people who already have large clips can keep them, but they must let the police know they have them.

Oxford High School is in Sen. Bayer’s district, but she said this proposal was in the works long before the deadly shooting.

“We are all about encouraging responsible gun ownership and ensuring troubled people with bad intentions don’t get to carry them out in reality,” said Sen. Bayer.

Rep. Sarah Lightner, who represents parts of Jackson County, said limiting the size of magazines doesn’t make sense to her since some guns are made to hold more bullets, including her handgun.

“That holds 17. Now granted, I hope I never have to use 17 in case I’m ever in a situation, but that comes standard with that gun,” said Rep. Sarah Lightner.

Rep. Lightner said the legislature would be better investing more in mental health services, something other gun owners agree with.

Related: Oxford school staff set to return, start trauma training

“A gun is an inanimate object. You can set it on that desk right in front of you. And it can stay there for 25 years, it won’t shoot a single person unless you pick it up, put your finger on the trigger and pull it,” said James Capehart.

If the magazine capacity limit is approved, it will take effect in 2023.

Along with this proposal, Sen. Bayer said she plans to introduce what’s known as a red flag bill.

It would allow police or families to ask a court to temporarily remove guns from someone who might be a danger to the public.

That concept does appear to have bi-partisan support.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.