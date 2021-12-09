New pro-am women’s soccer team coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Next year, Lansing soccer fans will have a new women’s pro-amateur soccer team to cheer on.

Cap City Athletic, a local youth club, was accepted into United Women’s Soccer’s Midwest North Conference on Nov. 3rd and is assembling a team that will compete beginning in May of 2022.

“We launched as a youth club in 2014 and have built a strong and successful program focused on developing players from both the athletic and character standpoint,” said Cap City Athletic club co-founder and Goalkeeping Director Stacy DeLonge. “The Lansing region is a vibrant soccer-loving community, and we look forward to giving the fans a great club to cheer on and local youth players and (a) team of role models they can look up to.”

Cap City opted to launch its pro-am women’s team following an announcement from the region’s previous women’s team, Lansing United, that it would no longer continue operations following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

“Our goal is to carry on the work that Lansing United started, to put out a competitive and entertaining product for the fans, and to help our players develop their skills and move up and on in their soccer journey,” said DeLonge.

Cap City has secured Erin Mandras to serve as head coach for the club. Mandras brings plenty of collegiate coaching experience, including at Loyola University, Towson University, and Michigan State University. She has a United States Soccer Federation “Class A” coaching license and is a 2014 inductee into the Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

She has already started to the process of recruiting a team.

“We’re fortunate in Michigan and the Midwest to have a wealth of women’s soccer talent, ranging from top youth clubs to quality division I, II, and III colleges and universities,” said Mandras. “We look forward to drawing talent from across the region to compete under the Cap City banner.”

Club co-founder DeLonge said Cap City does not plan on charging fans for attendance its first year. It will instead rely on sponsorships and other opportunities to support operations.

Cap City Athletic will compete against Detroit’s Corktown AFC as well as west Michigan-based teams Muskegon Risers and MW United as a member of the UWS Midwest North division.

Other matches could potentially include teams from throughout the Midwest. The 2022 season will start in May, with the season scheduled expected to be released by late January 2022.

Information on the team can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

