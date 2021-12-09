Advertisement

New Michigan House Bills aim to exempt diapers from sales tax

New Michigan House Bills aim to exempt diapers from sales tax
New Michigan House Bills aim to exempt diapers from sales tax(WILX)
By Claudia Sella and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could become the 37th state to not have a tax on diapers.

State lawmakers are introducing a plan to exempt diapers from sales and use taxes.

Whether you’re caring for a baby or entering your senior years, diapers are a product many people will buy at some time in their life. Michigan Rep. Julie Alexander is trying to make that purchase more affordable.

“It would just give us one more opportunity to help those families,” Alexander said. “Diapers are expensive right?”

Michigan residents are currently charged with 6% sales tax when purchasing child and adult diapers. Use taxes are implemented when diapers are purchased wholesale. Alexander is pushing legislation -- House Bills 5611 and 5612 -- which would apply the tax exemption to diapers for both infants and adults.

Advocates for young families said the bill would be a big help.

“It means that families would expenses from paying sales tax, they could actually use towards additional diapers or their other household needs,” said Kimberly Steed-Page, the director at MSU’s Student Parent Resource Center. “I think it would be very critical in supporting their families.”

Steed-Page said on average, Michigan families spend about $56 in sales tax on diapers every year. For the young parents she works with, those costs add up.

“So the cost saving -- which may seem nominal at $56 or so -- but when you’re spending upwards of close to anywhere between on average $800 to $1,000 each year on diapers, that is significant cost savings,” Steed-Page said. “And really, when you’re on a budget, every dollar that you can save is a good thing.”

Rep. Alexander said as the Baby Boomer generation enters their senior years, diapers are an essential need for people of all ages.

“It’s because of the people I’ve heard from back home. The young families with young children and families that are senior citizens and those numbers continue to grow,” Alexander said. “Our senior numbers for the incontinence products are being used more and more every day. So it really effects families and their livelihood.”

Alexander’s plan comes one month after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation exempting sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

Alexander represents Michigan’s 64th House District, which covers most of Jackson County.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County
There are more than 530 Trader Joe's grocery stores worldwide.
Trader Joe’s to move forward with Meridian Township development plans
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
$100M lawsuit filed by family of Oxford shooting victim

Latest News

LCC receives $250,000 donation for international studies
Lansing Community College receives $250,000 donation for international studies
LCC receives $250,000 donation for international studies
Gun stock image
New proposal would limit high-capacity magazines in Michigan
New proposal would limit high-capacity magazines in Michigan
COVID-19 cases are climbing across the state leave hospitals filling up quickly.
More Michigan hospitals in need of help as COVID-19 cases climb