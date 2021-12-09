In My View: Don’t make those Peach Bowl picks just yet

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Don’t make those bowl picks just yet -- star players are pulling out of the games to save themselves for the NFL.

That group might well include star Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett. He says he has not made up his mind yet but he sounds doubtful. If he doesn’t play, I kind of like Michigan State big time in the Peach Bowl.

And in my view, the bowl system is out of touch when the top players of many teams don’t think it’s worth it to play another college game. Something must change moving forward in the current bowl system.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

