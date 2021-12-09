Multiple fire departments on the scene of house fire in Wheatfield Township

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments are in the area of Holt and Williamston Road in Wheatfield Township.

The house is on Holt Road. Although News 10 crews on the scene say the fire appears to have been mostly contained, it caused extensive damage.

There have been no deaths as a result of the fire. Two dogs and a cat were rescued, and it’s believed that the homeowner was not home when the fire began.

Mason Fire Department, Fowlerville Fire Department and NEISA were on the scene.

