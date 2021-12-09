Advertisement

MSU’s Winston Enters the Portal

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s two year starting women’s basketball guard Alyza Winston has entered the transfer portal. Her name has been removed from the team’s web site. No reason has been given by the university. Winston is the team’s second leading scorer at 12 points per game and she played 21 minutes in the Spartans’ 88-61 loss at Iowa this past Sunday. She is from Muskegon.

