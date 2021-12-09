MSU Lands Another Portal Linebacker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football team has landed its second linebacker in two days from the transfer portal. Mississippi State’s Aaron Brule says he’s headed to East Lansing. Brule has made 129 tackles over the past two seasons. He joins Jacoby Windmon, another linebacker, who was in the portal from UNLV.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.