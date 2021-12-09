Advertisement

More hospitals in need of help as COVID-19 cases climb

Henry Ford in Dearborn is on the verge of asking for help, joining Covenant in Saginaw and Spectrum in Grand Rapids.
COVID-19 cases are climbing across the state leave hospitals filling up quickly.
COVID-19 cases are climbing across the state leave hospitals filling up quickly.(KEYC News Now)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 cases are climbing across the state with hospitals filling up quickly. Now, the government is sending more medical personnel to help out some hospitals in The Mitten State

Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, and Beaumont Health in Dearborn are receiving extra help. Those workers are expected to arrive Sunday.

It’s not just those three hospitals that need more healthcare workers. Henry Ford Health System says it’s on the brink of calling for help.

“If these numbers continue to go up 10%, 20% every couple weeks the way that we’re seeing it, we will be looking for alternative help quite quickly,” said Bob Riney, Chief Operating Officer of Henry Ford Health System.

The State of Michigan released updated COVID-19 numbers Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Crime scene tape
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal 3-vehicle collision
Police investigate shooting between vehicles in Lansing
Major Lansing construction project delayed until 2022

Latest News

Teachers at Oxford High School will be returning to school just over a week after the deadly...
Oxford school staff set to return, start trauma training
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 12/9/21
Lansing School District offers $300 daily wage for substitute teachers at its biggest schools
Lansing School District offers $300 daily wage for substitute teachers at its biggest schools