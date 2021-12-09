More hospitals in need of help as COVID-19 cases climb

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 cases are climbing across the state with hospitals filling up quickly. Now, the government is sending more medical personnel to help out some hospitals in The Mitten State

Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, and Beaumont Health in Dearborn are receiving extra help. Those workers are expected to arrive Sunday.

It’s not just those three hospitals that need more healthcare workers. Henry Ford Health System says it’s on the brink of calling for help.

“If these numbers continue to go up 10%, 20% every couple weeks the way that we’re seeing it, we will be looking for alternative help quite quickly,” said Bob Riney, Chief Operating Officer of Henry Ford Health System.

The State of Michigan released updated COVID-19 numbers Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.