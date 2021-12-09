Advertisement

Michigan State Police seek volunteers for trooper training exercises

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police vehicle.(WLUC)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are seeking civilian actors to help in scenario-based training exercises.

The exercises will be held at the Fort Custer Training Center in Battle Creek Jan. 10-12.

Participants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license and undergo a background check.

“Traffic stops serve a large function of what you do as a state trooper,” said James Grady, Captain of MSP’s Training Division. “What better way to have the citizens come out and get the recruits to train and learn what they have to do when they get out on the road.”

The exercises simulate traffic stops with volunteers acting as drivers and passengers.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 17. You can apply online here.

