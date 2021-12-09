Meridian Township police seek 2 in retail fraud cases

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with retail fraud cases in Meridian Township.

According to authorities, the two are wanted for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (Reference Case 21-4664).

