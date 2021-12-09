Local candy shop makes for a great gift idea

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Locally made chocolate and candies can make a great gift for nearly anyone on your shopping list.

Fabiano’s Candies has been serving their customers delicious goodness since the 1920s.

Check out their selection of handmade items from candied apples to decadent chocolates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.