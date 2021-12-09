Lansing Police Department seeks missing 14-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for Brandon Martin, a 14-year-old boy.

According to authorities, he was last seen wearing a red jacket and black jeans. It’s believed he could be in the Kensington Meadows area.

Martin stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Brandon Martin or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-4158.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

