Advertisement

Lansing Community College receives $250,000 donation for international studies

By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday was an exciting day for Lansing Community College.

The school received its largest cash donation ever from a living donor. Thomas and Patricia Zuhl donated $250,000 to give more students the opportunity to travel to other countries and see the world. The endowment will go toward supporting scholarships for study abroad or students studying international programs in anyway.

Thomas Zuhl said he fondly remembers getting the chance to go to Japan.

“You go overseas and when you look at the television programs, the news programs, they’ll spend third of time on international information. Here in the United States, it’s a snippet,” Zuhl said. “Even in our schools, we don’t teach much about the other countries that are involved with the United States. It’s a world. It’s a world.”

Zuhl said he hopes the donation will bring back programs to allow someone else the chance to broaden their horizons in their college experience.

Part of the donation will go toward attracting international students to LCC and the Lansing area.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County
There are more than 530 Trader Joe's grocery stores worldwide.
Trader Joe’s to move forward with Meridian Township development plans
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
$100M lawsuit filed by family of Oxford shooting victim

Latest News

LCC receives $250,000 donation for international studies
Gun stock image
New proposal would limit high-capacity magazines in Michigan
New proposal would limit high-capacity magazines in Michigan
COVID-19 cases are climbing across the state leave hospitals filling up quickly.
More Michigan hospitals in need of help as COVID-19 cases climb