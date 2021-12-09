Lansing Community College receives $250,000 donation for international studies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday was an exciting day for Lansing Community College.

The school received its largest cash donation ever from a living donor. Thomas and Patricia Zuhl donated $250,000 to give more students the opportunity to travel to other countries and see the world. The endowment will go toward supporting scholarships for study abroad or students studying international programs in anyway.

Thomas Zuhl said he fondly remembers getting the chance to go to Japan.

“You go overseas and when you look at the television programs, the news programs, they’ll spend third of time on international information. Here in the United States, it’s a snippet,” Zuhl said. “Even in our schools, we don’t teach much about the other countries that are involved with the United States. It’s a world. It’s a world.”

Zuhl said he hopes the donation will bring back programs to allow someone else the chance to broaden their horizons in their college experience.

Part of the donation will go toward attracting international students to LCC and the Lansing area.

