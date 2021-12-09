Gov. Whitmer signs bill to cut taxes for veterans with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans with disabilities will soon see a cut in their taxes.

Senate Bill 25 allows veterans with disabilities to deduct taxable income attributed to the forgiveness of a student loan. Under this bill, veterans with disabilities can deduct income attributed to the forgiveness of a student loan for the 2016 to 2019 tax years, and going forward beginning in 2025.

The bill passed the Michigan Senate and the Michigan House of Representatives before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill Tuesday.

“Our nation’s disabled veterans have served our country with honor and dignity, and this bill helps alleviate some of their financial burdens,” Whitmer said. “I am proud to sign Senate Bill 25 to recognize the sacrifices made by our veterans and their families and help make their lives easier.”

Senate Bill 25 was introduced by Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett, who represents Michigan’s 24th Senate District, which covers all of Clinton, Eaton, and Shiawassee counties, and parts of Ingham County.

“I am thankful that Michigan’s totally and permanently disabled veterans -- who have made incredible sacrifices for our freedom at great cost to themselves -- can now be assured of this important tax relief,” Barrett said.

