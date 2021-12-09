Food distribution available in Lansing Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Food Bank will be distributing food on Saturday.

The event takes place from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday morning, at Lansing Catholic Central High School, located at 501 Marshall Street.

Cars can begin lining up at 7 a.m. They ask that you stay in your car and wait for food to be placed in your trunk.

Proof of residency is required. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, you are asked to please stay home.

Outside of Ingham County, distribution will be available in Bath Township on Thursday morning and in Riverdale on Saturday morning.

Here's the week ahead for mobile distributions. Please look at our pantry locator for pantries near you! https://greaterlansingfoodbank.org/get-help/pantries Posted by Greater Lansing Food Bank on Monday, December 6, 2021

