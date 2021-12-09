Food distribution available in Lansing Saturday
There will also be distributions in Bath Twp. and Riverdale.
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Food Bank will be distributing food on Saturday.
The event takes place from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday morning, at Lansing Catholic Central High School, located at 501 Marshall Street.
Cars can begin lining up at 7 a.m. They ask that you stay in your car and wait for food to be placed in your trunk.
Proof of residency is required. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, you are asked to please stay home.
Outside of Ingham County, distribution will be available in Bath Township on Thursday morning and in Riverdale on Saturday morning.
