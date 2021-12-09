First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for late Friday into Saturday ahead of a powerful storm system that will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to Mid-Michigan.

The system will initially bring rain after dinnertime on Friday and that will be heaviest overnight into early Saturday morning. It is possible there are a few rumbles of thunder with this rain as well. Total rainfall amounts through Friday night could be around an inch in many spots. The rain will mostly be out of here during the morning on Saturday but a few scattered rain/snow showers will be possible into the afternoon before drying out completely during the evening.

Temperatures initially will be rising through the evening Friday and will be at their warmest around midnight in the 50s. These temperatures will fall throughout Saturday after a cold front moves through the area so expect temperatures by the afternoon to be back down in the 30s.

Strong winds will develop behind that front and will be strongest late Saturday morning and into the afternoon. These winds will come from the west-southwest sustained at 25-35 mph with gusts between 40-50 mph. This could lead to some scattered power outages across Mid-Michigan.

By Saturday evening, things will begin to quiet down as this system lifts out of the area. By Sunday, sunshine will return with above normal temperatures.

