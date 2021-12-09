Donations needed for refugees coming to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of Afghan refugees are making their way into Michigan. Locally, Saint Vincent Catholic Charities is taking in about 700.

The Lansing-based non-profit is in need of donations like coats, sweatshirts, boots, and blankets. They are also in need of translators.

“It is not a secret that we’re struggling right now because we need a lot of people who can speak the languages to better serve our clients,” said St. Vincent Catholic Charities Community Outreach Coordinator Veronika Parsamova. “Most of our clients come with very basic or even zero level of English so we definitely need somebody who will be able to communicate with them in their own language.”

Currently, St. Vincent’s is working on finding homes and permanent housing solutions for these refugees.

Wednesday, the charity announced they were recipients of a $40,000 grant to help displaced Afghans find jobs and obtain self-sufficiency.

