Browns Missing More Key Players

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - The Browns could be missing two more key players for Sunday’s vital matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland placed starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve-COVID-19 list today, making it unlikely they’ll be able to play. Earlier this week the Browns placed tight end David Njoku, who leads the team in yards receiving, on the list. The losses of Walker and Gillan would be a major blow to the Browns, who trail the first-place Ravens by two games in the division and can’t afford another loss as they chase an AFC playoff spot for the second year in a row.

