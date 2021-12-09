Advertisement

Browns Missing More Key Players

El quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), de los Browns de Cleveland, entrega el balón al running back...
El quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), de los Browns de Cleveland, entrega el balón al running back Nick Chubb en partido de NFL frente a los Lions de Detroit, el domingo 21 de noviembre de 2021, en Cleveland. (AP Foto/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) - The Browns could be missing two more key players for Sunday’s vital matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland placed starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve-COVID-19 list today, making it unlikely they’ll be able to play. Earlier this week the Browns placed tight end David Njoku, who leads the team in yards receiving, on the list. The losses of Walker and Gillan would be a major blow to the Browns, who trail the first-place Ravens by two games in the division and can’t afford another loss as they chase an AFC playoff spot for the second year in a row.

