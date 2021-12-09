Advertisement

‘Be it ever so heinous, there’s no place like home’ - Grinch cave available to rent

The rental is located at 1957 Mt. Crumpit Dr.
"My grotto, located at 1957 Mt. Crumpit Dr., is a multilevel, carved-out cave home with one...
"My grotto, located at 1957 Mt. Crumpit Dr., is a multilevel, carved-out cave home with one main bedroom, a guest bedroom, and two fully functional, flushable bathrooms (I’m not an animal, you know)."(Vacasa.com)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you can’t make it to Whoville, how about a stay in the Grinch’s cave this holiday season?

Located on a remote property outside of Boulder, Utah is a massive 5,700 sq foot recreation of the Grinch’s lair. The kitchen is stocked with essentials like Who-pudding and Who-hash but in true Grinch fashion, there is no internet connection or TV.

Bookings are from Dec. 13 through 23 through Vacasa. The rental is available from $19.57 per night, to honor the book’s original release in 1957.

A “welcome” note from the green host reads:

“So enjoy your stay or don’t, I don’t care. But much to my annoyance, I’m sure Vacasa will make sure your whole stay goes swimmingly. - Grinch :(”

Check out photos of the rental, along with descriptions from the host, below.

