All Plymouth-Canton Community Schools to be closed Friday following threat, lockdown

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WILX) - All three Plymouth-Canton high schools went on lock down Thursday for several hours as police investigated a possible threat.

“All three high schools at Plymouth-Canton Educational Park are in a lockdown at this time,” school officials wrote in a message to parents Thursday afternoon. “Police and security staff are investigating a potential threat and we will communicate with you as soon as we have more information. Please do not go to the P-CEP campus, as no vehicles will be allowed to enter.”

Thursday evening, school officials announced all Plymouth-Canton Community Schools will be closed Friday.

“Student safety and well-being remains the number one priority of Plymouth-Canton Community Schools,” school officials said.

During the school lockdown, officials asked parents not to go to the campus and police have asked everyone to refrain from calling these police departments to keep the lines clear for emergencies during the investigation.

The investigation included police from Canton, Plymouth and Plymouth Township. They said that school dismissal had been delayed and all buildings were locked down until the investigation was completed.

At about 5:30 p.m., school officials said students would start to be released from the school under the supervision of police.

“We have the situation under control,” school officials wrote in an update on the district’s website.

Officials with the school said more details will be released Thursday evening.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.