11 Genesee County students charged for copycat threats

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Following the tragic shooting at Oxford High School, Michigan is dealing with a spike in copycat threats across the state.

The threats are causing many school districts to close as a precaution.

Genesee County is now charging 11 middle and high school students for making threats about shooting up schools. Prosecutor David Leyton says he is expecting to see another 10 or 15 more charges in the coming days.

The students have all been charged as juveniles, meaning the most they can be held by a judge is up to 21-years-old

Officials are calling on parents to teach their kids not to do things like this.

“It’s wrong. They shouldn’t do it, and they’re going to pay the price,” Leyton said. “They’re going to get locked up, and they’re going to have a record.”

The first threat came just two days after the shooting at Oxford. A 17-year-old girl threatened to shoot up Flint Southwestern Academy “like Oxford.”

Since that incident, Leyton says 10 more students have been charged in other schools around Genesee County, including:

three charged at Carmen Ainsworth Middle School

one at Linden High School

one at Hamady High School

one at Linden Charter Academy

four in other schools in Genesee County

Six or seven more are currently under review.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

