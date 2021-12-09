$100M lawsuit filed by family of Oxford shooting victim

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The family of an Oxford High School student has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Oxford Community School District and others claiming the district and staff members are responsible for “making the student victims less safe.”

The plaintiffs are listed on the complaint as Riley, 17, and Bella, 14, Franz with their parents, Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, acting as representatives for the minors.

In the complaint, obtained by News 10, attorney Geoffrey Fieger states Bella “narrowly escaped the bullets discharged towards her, her sister and her friends. She observed her sister, friends, and classmates being shot and murdered,” leading to trauma, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other ailments.

Riley, a senior, was shot in the neck when 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire in the hallway of Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

The defendants are listed as:

Oxford Community School District

Superintendent Timothy Thorne

Principal Steven Wolf

Dean of Students Ryan Moore

Two unnamed counselors

One unnamed staff member

and two unnamed teachers

“The Oxford High School students, and Plaintiffs in particular, would have been safer had the Individual Defendants not taken the actions they did,” the lawsuit states.

Fieger has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Thursday, which will be streamed on the WILX Facebook page and WILX.com.

