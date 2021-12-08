Advertisement

World’s largest pot brownie unveiled to celebrate National Brownie Day

The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains...
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The world’s largest pot brownie was unveiled Wednesday in celebration of National Brownie Day and the launch of Bubby’s Baked, a new line of edibles.

According to a press release, the 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.

“For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles,” said MariMed Chief Product Officer Ryan Crandall. “Bubby’s recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience, infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into timeless recipes, for a reliable high reminiscent of simpler times.”

Bubby’s comes in three types – brownie, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle.

The line is currently available in Massachusetts and is expected to hit dispensary shelves in Delaware and Maryland early next year.

